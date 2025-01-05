Waves of destruction

Sea intrusion along the coastal belt of Sindh, particularly in Badin, Thatta and Sujawal districts, has resulted in serious environmental issues, causing adverse ecological and socioeconomic impacts. Thousands of acres of prime fertile land have been significantly affected due to reduced fresh water flow from the Indus River, rise in the sea level, accelerating coastal erosion, and degradation of mang-rove forests that are considered natural barriers against sea intrusion.

Unfortunately, the Indus delta, designated as Ramsar Wetland, faces the threat because of inadequate flow of water from downstream Kotri to meet its essential requirement.

The sea intrusion has caused degradation of the coastal and riverine ecosystem, destruction of mangroves forests, scarcity of drinking water, decline in fish population, and forced migration from the villages located in the affected areas.

A provision was made in the Water Accord of 1991 to ensure a certain volume of water in the Indus, but that has not been implemented in earnest. Even upstream Kotri, water is not made available as per the agreed formula because of uncontrolled barrages, dams, diversions and a faulty monitoring system.

During the last couple of years, the water shortage has heavily damaged crops, affecting the income of the farmers on the one hand, and the country’s economy, on the other.

For addressing this lingering issue, a coordinated approach is urgently required by the government, water experts as well as environmentalists to counter the challenge, which, if not properly and promptly addressed, will be a disaster for the area and the people living there.

SHAMS JAFRANI

KARACHI