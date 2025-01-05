Opinion

Waves of destruction

Editor's Mail
By Editor's Mail
0

Sea intrusion along the coastal belt of Sindh, particularly in Badin, Thatta and Sujawal districts, has resulted in serious environmental issues, causing adverse ecological and socioeconomic impacts. Thousands of acres of prime fertile land have been significantly affected due to reduced fresh water flow from the Indus River, rise in the sea level, accelerating coastal erosion, and degradation of mang-rove forests that are considered natural barriers against sea intrusion.

Unfortunately, the Indus delta, designated as Ramsar Wetland, faces the threat because of inadequate flow of water from downstream Kotri to meet its essential requirement.

The sea intrusion has caused degradation of the coastal and riverine ecosystem, destruction of mangroves forests, scarcity of drinking water, decline in fish population, and forced migration from the villages located in the affected areas.

A provision was made in the Water Accord of 1991 to ensure a certain volume of water in the Indus, but that has not been implemented in earnest. Even upstream Kotri, water is not made available as per the agreed formula because of uncontrolled barrages, dams, diversions and a faulty monitoring system.

During the last couple of years, the water shortage has heavily damaged crops, affecting the income of the farmers on the one hand, and the country’s economy, on the other.

For addressing this lingering issue, a coordinated approach is urgently required by the government, water experts as well as environmentalists to counter the challenge, which, if not properly and promptly addressed, will be a disaster for the area and the people living there.

SHAMS JAFRANI

KARACHI

Previous article
Justin Baldoni Makes Major Allegation Against Blake Lively Amid Sexual Assault Claims
Editor's Mail
Editor's Mail
You can send your Editor's Mail at: [email protected].

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Must Read

Entertainment

Nick Cannon’s Twins Moroccan and Monroe Give Tour of Dad’s N.J....

Nick Cannon welcomed fans into his New Jersey mansion for an exclusive tour, featuring his and Mariah Carey's 13-year-old twins, Moroccan and Monroe. The...

Princess Victoria Posts Pictures Of Her Two Adorable Children From Family Ski Trip

Meghan Markle Prevented Prince Harry From Reconciling With Prince William Earlier Last Year

Meghan Markle Set To Earn This Whopping Amount From Each Instagram Post

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.