World

Chinese premier calls for ensuring good start to 2025 economic development

By Staff Correspondent

JINAN: Chinese Premier Li Qiang has called for efforts to ensure the effective implementation of policies and secure a good start for this year’s economic development during his inspection in the city of Jinan in east China’s Shandong Province.

While conducting this inspection tour on Thursday, Li also stressed the need for efforts to implement policies as early as possible, seek fast progress with projects and ensure that measures yield tangible results.

During a visit to a home appliance store, the premier said the government’s consumer goods trade-in scheme is of great significance to meet the needs of people for high-quality life, unlock consumption potential, promote industry upgrades and facilitate economic circulation.

China will continue to implement this initiative with greater support, Li said, adding that procedures will be optimized to facilitate consumer spending.

Li also visited a charging and battery-swapping station in Jinan. Noting that the number of intelligent connected new-energy vehicles has continued to grow in the country, Li encouraged exploratory and innovative efforts in developing charging and battery-swapping services and related areas.

Measures should be taken to deepen reform of the energy management system, transform the energy sector and foster new drivers of growth, Li said.

While inspecting local infrastructure projects, he stated that stadiums and modern water networks are not only significant infrastructure projects, but also important for public welfare, and called for efforts to strengthen supply of resources such as funds and land.

Concerning urban renewal, it is important to stress the planning and layout of drainage networks and maintain strict oversight throughout the entire construction process to ensure that the project quality is able to stand the test of time, Li added.

Efforts should be made to attract more private investment to participate in the construction of infrastructure and public services, he said.

As a major economically-developed province, Shandong should promote various policy measures and work arrangements to take effect as early as possible, thereby contributing more to the overall development of the country, Li said.

Previous article
Hailey Bieber Shares Adorable Snap of Baby Jack to Ring in 2025
Next article
Serena Chowk underpass nears completion at incredible pace: Naqvi
Staff Correspondent
Staff Correspondent

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Entertainment

Kobe Bryant’s Daughters Shine During Ski Getaway With Vanessa Bryant

Vanessa Bryant and her daughters welcomed 2025 with a memorable ski vacation, sharing heartwarming moments from their winter getaway. On January 1, Vanessa posted...

Pakistan’s journey from nuclear to economic power to be accomplished soon: Dar

Will 2025 be better for Pakistan than 2024?

December inflation

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.