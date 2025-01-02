Serena Chowk underpass nears completion at incredible pace: Naqvi

Interior Minister reviews beautification plan, direction early completion of work on sewer to open it for traffic

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Interior Mohsin Naqvi on Thursday stated that another public welfare project in Islamabad is nearing completion at an incredible pace, saying that Serena Chowk underpass will be completed in the next 5 days.

“The underpass will be opened for traffic upon completion of work on sewer, which will also be complete on war footing”, Interior Minister Naqvi said during inspection of work on Serena Chowk Interchange project here on Thursday.

Work on the Serena Chowk Interchange project, comprising three underpasses, is being carried out day and night.

The Federal Minister for Interior visited the project site and directed its completion within the deadline.

Naqvi reviewed the beautification plan of Serena Chowk and accorded its approval. On the occasion, he pointed out that the work on the project was started with a delay of 10 days but it should be completed within the stipulated time by making all out efforts.

The Interior Minister also inspected the ongoing construction work of the project, directing that all possible resources be utilized for the timely completion of the project. Naqvi directed that the surroundings of the project should be beautified with plants and flowers, adding that all possible efforts should be made to save the trees around the project.

On the occasion, Chairman CDA Muhammad Ali Randhawa gave a briefing about the construction activities of the project.

Last month, Mohsin Naqvi inspected the ongoing construction activities on the project and gave instructions for the timely completion of the project.

Speaking on the occasion Mohsin Naqvi said that the completion of this mega project will permanently solve the problems of traffic in the capital for years.

He said people from other cities coming to Islamabad will also get convenience in transportation.

Naqvi said Serena Chowk Interchange will be constructed in just 3 months instead of 10 months and in this regard the task has been given.

The Interior Minister said that two underpasses are being constructed under the Serena Chowk Interchange project and connection roads are being built.

The Interior Minister said I am personally monitoring the project to ensure its completion within the stipulated period and the project should be completed within the stipulated period by doing 24/7 construction work.

He instructed that the alternative traffic plan should be implemented properly during the construction work and the best management should be done for the flow of traffic.

During his visit, Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi was given a detailed briefing regarding the construction of Serena Chowk Interchange.

Chairman CDA, DC Islamabad and relevant senior officers were also present on the occasion.