China steps up work related to its SCO rotating presidency

By Staff Correspondent

BEIJING: China has been accelerating work related to its rotating presidency of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) for 2025, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said on Thursday.

It will host an SCO summit that highlights friendship, solidarity and fruitful results, along with over 40 institutional meetings, Mao said.

Events focusing on topics such as political parties, poverty reduction, sustainable development, and people-to-people exchanges will be held this year, in addition to an investment and trade expo, a film festival and art activities, she added.

China also unveiled the emblem for its 2024-2025 SCO rotating presidency on Thursday. It features elements of Chinese culture, including Chinese bronzeware patterns, as well as the slogan “Upholding the Shanghai Spirit: SCO on the Move” in Chinese, Russian and English.

Mao noted that as China has taken over the rotating presidency, it will make more practical and proactive moves to improve SCO cooperation in such areas as politics, security, the economy and culture, enhance the organization’s operations, build an SCO community with a shared future and explore new possibilities for win-win development.

