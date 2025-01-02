Punjab unveils initative for solarization of agri tube wells for farmers

LAHORE: On the directives of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, the provincial government has launched “Solarization for Agricultural Tube Wells Scheme” for the farmers in the province.

The date for submission of applications for solarization of agricultural tube wells has been extended.

The Punjab government launched the solarization scheme for tube wells, aims at promoting solar irrigation to enhance agricultural resilience and adapt to climate change. Under the initiative, 8,000 tube wells currently using electricity and diesel, will be convert into solar-powered systems. Farmers will receive substantial subsidies, with a PKR 500,000 subsidy for a 10 KW solar system.

The Punjab government will provide Rs9 billion subsidy for the solarization of agricultural tube wells. A subsidy amounting to Rs0.5 million will be granted for up to 10 kW, Rs7.5 lakh subsidy for 15 kW and Rs1 million subsidy will be offered on 20kW tube wells. The owners bearing at least one acre of agricultural land can apply for tube well solarization. The farmers can apply for tube well solarization online at cmstp.punjab.gov.pk. The application form for agricultural tube well solarization can be downloaded from www.agripunjab.gov.pk.

CM Punjab Maryam Nawaz has that government wanted to fulfil all promises made with the farmers in their journey of progress and development. She said the solarization of agricultural tube wells will provide big relief to farmers from inflated electricity bills.