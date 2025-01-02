Former Israeli defence minister Yoav Gallant resigns from parliament

TEL AVIV: Yoav Gallant, Israel’s former Defence Minister, announced his resignation from parliament.

Gallant, who had frequently clashed with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his far-right allies, said the decision was made after careful consideration of his goals and direction in public service.

Gallant, who was dismissed from the government in November by Netanyahu following disagreements over the conduct of the Gaza conflict, had retained his seat in the Knesset.

He stated in a televised message, “Just as it is on the battlefield, so it is in public service. There are moments in which one must stop, assess, and choose a direction in order to achieve the goals.”

The resignation follows a history of tensions between Gallant and Netanyahu, especially over policies related to the military and the controversial exemptions granted to ultra-Orthodox Jewish men from mandatory military service.

Gallant had also opposed Netanyahu’s plan to reduce the powers of Israel’s Supreme Court in 2023, a move that led to mass protests and Netanyahu’s eventual reversal of the decision.

Gallant, Netanyahu, and a Hamas leader are currently subject to arrest warrants issued by the International Criminal Court (ICC) for alleged war crimes and crimes against humanity related to the Gaza conflict, charges which Israel has denied.