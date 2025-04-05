Chinese industry associations express strong opposition against US’ ‘reciprocal tariffs’

BEIJING: Multiple Chinese industry associations, representing enterprises and businesses across China, on Saturday expressed strong opposition against the US’ so-called “reciprocal tariffs” measures against Chinese imports.

Six Chinese chambers of commerce – the China Chamber of Commerce for Import and Export of Textiles, China Chamber of Commerce of Import & Export of Foodstuffs, Native Produce & Animal By-Products, the China Chamber of Commerce for Import and Export of Mechanical and Electrical Products, China Chamber of Commerce of Metals, Minerals & Chemicals Importers & Exporters, China Chamber of Commerce for Import and Export of Medicines and Health Products, and the China Chamber of Commerce for Import and Export of Machinery and Electronic Products – issued solemn declaration on Saturday against US so-called reciprocal tariffs.

They criticized the protectionist measures as violations of international trade norms and WTO rules, called for industry solidarity, and pledged to expand global cooperation to address the challenges posed by the US actions.

On April 2, the US government announced the imposition of so-called “reciprocal tariffs,” including on Chinese goods. The China Chamber of Commerce for Import and Export of Textiles (CCCT) stated that this move violates WTO trade rules and harms China’s legitimate rights and interests. The statement warned that such actions damage the global trade system, disrupt economic stability, and harm consumers and industries globally, including those in the US.

The CCCT firmly opposes the US government’s approach and urges the US to listen to the voices of the global industry and consumers and stop its self-defeating, harmful actions.

The China Chamber of Commerce of Import & Export of Foodstuffs, Native Produce & Animal By-Products (CFNA) said in its statement that it firmly opposes the US government’s trade protectionist actions and fully supports all countermeasures taken by the Chinese government to defend national and business interests.

“We call on the Chinese food and agricultural products import and export industry to unite, strengthen cooperation, and jointly explore domestic and international markets. The chamber will always be a strong supporter for the industry. Under the leadership of the Chinese government, we will stand together with Chinese food and agricultural products import and export enterprises to face the challenges posed by the US tariff hikes and jointly promote the high-quality development of the industry,” said the CFNA on Saturday.

“We received strong dissatisfaction from our member enterprises (including industries such as shoes, bags, furniture, toys, and kitchenware) and their requests for relevant departments and chambers to pay attention to this issue and protect the legitimate rights and interests of enterprises,” said the China Chamber of Commerce for Import and Export of Light Industrial and Arts Crafts (CCCLA) in an official statement on Saturday, adding that it firmly opposes the US government’s unilateral tariff hikes, which not only seriously violates WTO rules but also has a great negative impact on global economic development and supply chain stability.

In response to the US’ so-called reciprocal tariffs, the China Chamber of Commerce of Metals, Minerals & Chemicals Importers & Exporters (CCCMC) stated that the move grossly violates WTO rules, damages the rights of WTO members, and undermines the rules-based multilateral trading system. It also harms China-US trade cooperation and negatively impacts American consumer spending and the global economy.

The additional tariffs will further increase corporate costs, raise the import costs for American importers and costs for American consumers, exacerbate inflation in the US, and heighten recession risks. Trade wars have no winners, and these repeated tariffs only worsen the US economy without fixing its underlying issues, the CCCMC said.

The Chamber calls for the China and US industry players to strengthen mutually beneficial cooperation, move in the same direction, deepen cooperation in the industrial chain and supply chain, and jointly maintain a healthy and sustainable global trade order.

Amid a turbulent global environment, the CCCMC also calls on all its members and global peers in the metals, minerals, and chemicals industry to unite and jointly oppose the US’ unilateral trade bullying.

According to the China Chamber of Commerce for Import and Export of Medicines and Health Products (CIEMHP), US’ reciprocal tariffs on Chinese products condemns the US government’s unilateral trade measures violate WTO rules and seriously disrupt the operations of global pharmaceutical firms, including those in China, and destabilize R&D, production, and supply chains worldwide.

The China Chamber of Commerce for Import and Export of Machinery and Electronic Products, representing China’s machinery and electronic industry said the industry remains confident in withstanding external pressures under China’s leadership and will support enterprises in overcoming challenges and sustaining stable growth in the machinery and electronics trade.

The association calls on the US to immediately stop unilateral measures and resolve differences through dialogue and consultation. We call on all member enterprises and domestic peers in the mechanical and electrical industry to unite, adhere to an open and win-win internationalization strategy, actively adjust foreign trade strategies, explore diversified markets, and accelerate the transformation and upgrading of foreign trade.