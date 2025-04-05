Pakistan’s role recognized with re-election to UN Commission on Narcotic Drugs

NEW YORK: Pakistan was re-elected to the Commission on Narcotic Drugs (CND) for a 4-year term (2026-29) in recognition of the country’s major role in combating the menace of drugs.

The election took place at the resumed session of Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC), the economic arm of the United Nations, where Pakistan secured the highest number of votes among member states contesting for available seats in various regional groups.

Details of the vote in the 54-member Council are: Pakistan (50), Kazakhstan (46), United Arab Emirates (43), Krygyzstan (41) and Iran (25)

“Pakistan is gratified by the resounding support received from ECOSOC, ” a press release of the Pakistani Mission to the UN said, adding, “It reflects the confidence and trust reposed in Pakistan to (continue playing) its active role in the CND as part of global counter-narcotics efforts and multilateral policy discourse on drug-related issues.”

Pakistan, it said, looks forward to working closely with the other members of ECOSOC and with the broader UN Membership to strengthen the CND’s role as the primary global drug policy-making body, ensuring that international drug control efforts remain comprehensive, effective, and in line with the obligations of the three UN drug control conventions.

Established in 1946, Pakistan has been assisting the United Nations in supervising the application of international drug control treaties.