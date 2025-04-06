PM, JI Emir reflect shared resolve to continue advocating for public relief

Both leaders discuss worsening humanitarian situation in Gaza, expressing concern over Israel’s atrocities

LAHORE/ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif received a telephone call from Jamaat-e-Islami Pakistan Emir Hafiz Naeemur Rehman, on Saturday, during which the latter thanked the Prime Minister for the recent reduction in electricity prices.

The Prime Minister welcomed the gesture and reiterated his government’s commitment to prioritizing public welfare. “Despite challenges, we have given top priority to public relief, and this mission will continue,” he said. “God willing, Pakistan’s journey of development will continue,” he added.

Both leaders also discussed the worsening humanitarian situation in Gaza, expressing deep concern over Israel’s unprovoked bombings and atrocities on unarmed Palestinian civilians. They condemned the silence of the international community on the ongoing violence.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif reaffirmed Pakistan’s unwavering support for the Palestinian cause, vowing to raise the issue at every international forum. “Pakistan’s stance on supporting our helpless Palestinian brothers and sisters who are victims of Zionist oppression is clear,” he emphasized.

The conversation reflected a shared resolve to continue advocating for public relief at home and justice for oppressed people abroad.

Earlier on Thursday, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif announced upto a Rs7.41 per unit cut in electricity tariff across the country in a “major” relief package to reduce the burden on citizens facing exorbitant electricity bills.

Speaking at an event in Islamabad, the premier congratulated the nation and said that it was not easy to convince the International Monetary Fund (IMF) of the cut, adding that his team had gone to great lengths to achieve the feat.

For industries, he declared that electricity prices would be cut by Rs7.69.

The premier also emphasised that the government would have to take up structural reforms in the power sector, highlighting his determination to tackle the theft of Rs600 billion.

“Even though work on it has already started, we have to completely eradicate [malpractices]”, he said. “If a shopkeeper is paying the electricity bill honestly and the shopkeeper next to him does not, then it is an unhealthy competition.”

Highlighting the structural reforms to be taken in the power sector, the prime minister said the government would ensure halting power theft which was around Rs600 billion per year. Similarly, he said by establishing an open market, electricity tariffs would be further decreased.

He said there was no option but to privatise or commercialise power distribution companies (DISCOs) to reduce the burden of line losses and power theft on the national exchequer.

“I have directed the team concerned to work diligently to implement reforms in the sector as soon as possible,” he added.

Appreciating the task force formed to finalise power reforms, the prime minister said the force worked really hard and through their innovative thoughts, they brought different options and managed to convince the IMF to reduce the power tariffs.