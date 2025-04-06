4 killed in clash over land dispute in Battagram: police

PESHAWAR: Four people were gunned down and five others sustained injuries over a land dispute between two groups in Cham Saidan area of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Battagram district, police said on Saturday.

According to the police, the slain persons included three members of a same family, including Shahzada, his son Ziaullah Shah and brother Muzzarib Shah.

According to Abdul Nabi, public relations officer (PRO) to Battagram District Police Officer (DPO), Anwar Ali Shah, the fourth person killed was from the rival group.

He added that the injured people were taken to the Battagram District Headquarters Hospital, from where those in a serious condition were shifted to Abbotabad’s Ayub Teaching Hospital Complex.

The official further said that a heavy contingent of police rushed to the area following the incident.

The Kuza Banda Police registered a case of the incident on the complaint of Shahzada’s son Habibullah, against 14 people belonging to the rival group.

The FIR invoked sections 302 (qatl-i-amd or intentional murder), 324 (attempt to commit intentional murder), 148 (rioting, armed with deadly weapon) and 149 (every member of unlawful assembly guilty of offence) of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC).

Land disputes claimed at least 15 lives last month, out of which six took place in KP.

In early March, three brothers were among four killed and two others were injured when rival groups exchanged fire in Mardan’s Qari Abad Qasim Toru Meera area over a land scuffle.