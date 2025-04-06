NATIONAL

4 killed in clash over land dispute in Battagram: police

By Staff Report

PESHAWAR: Four people were gunned down and five others sustained injuries over a land dispute between two groups in Cham Saidan area of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Battagram district, police said on Saturday.

According to the police, the slain persons included three members of a same family, including Shahzada, his son Ziaullah Shah and brother Muzzarib Shah.

According to Abdul Nabi, public relations officer (PRO) to Battagram District Police Officer (DPO), Anwar Ali Shah, the fourth person killed was from the rival group.

He added that the injured people were taken to the Battagram District Headquarters Hospital, from where those in a serious condition were shifted to Abbotabad’s Ayub Teaching Hospital Complex.

The official further said that a heavy contingent of police rushed to the area following the incident.

The Kuza Banda Police registered a case of the incident on the complaint of Shahzada’s son Habibullah, against 14 people belonging to the rival group.

The FIR invoked sections 302 (qatl-i-amd or intentional murder), 324 (attempt to commit intentional murder), 148 (rioting, armed with deadly weapon) and 149 (every member of unlawful assembly guilty of offence) of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC).

Land disputes claimed at least 15 lives last month, out of which six took place in KP.

In early March, three brothers were among four killed and two others were injured when rival groups exchanged fire in Mardan’s Qari Abad Qasim Toru Meera area over a land scuffle.

Previous article
Qaiser, Tarakai urge PTI central leadership to probe KP CM’s statement
Staff Report
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Comment

The silent scream in hunger

A country rich in resources yet burdened by deprivation reflects a fundamental failure of distribution, not production. Pakistan, with its fertile land and agricultural...

The Blind and Deaf Elite

Genocide, justice, and the question of banning

Tickling the tariffs

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.