Qaiser, Tarakai urge PTI central leadership to probe KP CM’s statement

SWABI/PESHAWAR: Senior Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders Asad Qaiser and Shahram Khan Tarakai on Saturday demanded the party’s central leadership to investigate a statement by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur and clarify PTI founder Imran Khan’s stance to the nation.

In a statement on social media, former National Assembly speaker Asad Qaiser called on the KP CM to prioritise governance, restore law and order, and work towards securing the release of Imran Khan and other imprisoned party workers.

Qaiser’s remarks came just hours after Gandapur claimed that he was in talks with the establishment in a personal capacity.

“We reserve the right to respond to the KP CM’s statement but prefer to avoid such matters in the interest of the country and PTI founder Imran Khan,” Qaiser said on social media.

“We must not jeopardise our struggle for Imran Khan’s release by engaging in unnecessary discussions on internal party affairs,” he added.

Meanwhile, PTI MNA Shahram Khan Tarakai echoed similar concerns, urging the party’s central leadership to investigate Gandapur’s statement and present Imran Khan’s stance clearly before the public.

He stressed that PTI leaders should remain focused on securing Khan’s release and advocating for other detained party members.

It is pertinent to note that on Wednesday, as cracks widened within PTI’s top ranks, Gandapur met jailed party founder Imran Khan along with an aide.

Later, media reports suggested that Imran had reportedly advised Gandapur to re-engage with the establishment, but strictly within the bounds of the Constitution and the law.

However on Thursday, KP government spokesperson Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif rebutted all such reports, clarifying that neither Imran Khan wanted talks with the establishment, nor tasked anyone with this responsibility.