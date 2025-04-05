The silent scream in hunger

A country rich in resources yet burdened by deprivation reflects a fundamental failure of distribution, not production. Pakistan, with its fertile land and agricultural surplus, stands as a paradox: while its fields yield abundantly, millions remain food insecure.

This disconnect is not a consequence of nature’s limitations but of economic instability, climate disruptions, and flawed policies. Agriculture, once the backbone of sustenance, is now unreliable. Farmers battle erratic weather, rising costs, and diminishing returns. Inflation has made even the most basic food items inaccessible, turning survival into a privilege rather than a guarantee. The export of essential grains while local populations struggle exposes misplaced priorities and systemic inefficiencies.

Food insecurity is not just an economic statistic, it is a reflection of a society’s values and governance. No nation can claim progress when its people lack the means to meet their most fundamental needs. Ensuring food security requires more than temporary relief, it demands structural reform, sustainable policies, and a commitment to equity.

A just society is not defined by its wealth alone but by how that wealth is distributed. Without change, abundance will continue to coexist with deprivation, deepening the divide between privilege and survival. One cannot fully comprehend the burden of hunger without experiencing it, not just the emptiness of the stomach, but the humiliation of helplessness.

I have met people for whom a single meal is a daily luxury. I have seen a woman return home after a day of exhausting labour, knowing that her earnings will still not feed her children adequately. In her small, crumbling house, I witnessed not just poverty but a suffocating silence, the unspoken despair of being trapped in a cycle with no escape. For her children, the future is not about dreams but survival.

Hunger is more than the absence of food, it is the theft of potential. It robs children of energy to play, the strength to learn, and the ability to grow. It strips families of dignity, forcing them to beg for sustenance. It weakens bodies, making them susceptible to disease. The statistics are chilling, 41 percent of Pakistani children suffer from stunted growth due to malnutrition, and one in five people struggles to afford an adequate meal. These are not just numbers, they represent lives diminished, futures stolen, and dreams extinguished.

This is not just an economic crisis but a moral failure. A nation cannot progress when its people are starving, when its children are too weak to study, and when desperation overshadows hope. The tragedy is not scarcity but waste. At extravagant weddings, lavish feasts, Ramazan Iftars, and overflowing buffets, mountains of food are discarded without a second thought. In restaurants and affluent homes, edible meals are swept into the trash while countless families scavenge through waste just to survive. The irony is stark, while some break their fast with excess, others endure hunger with no relief in sight.

A just society ensures that no plate remains empty while another overflows. It does not turn away from suffering but confronts it with compassion and resolve. The fight against hunger is not a call for charity, it is a call for justice. And until every child wakes up to a meal, until every family finds security in their next meal, our duty remains unfinished. Hunger must not be a condition we accept. It must be a crisis we end, together, and without delay.

Addressing hunger is not merely about increasing food production, it is about better distribution, reducing waste, and fostering collective responsibility. A just society does not let abundance exist alongside starvation. It ensures that prosperity is shared, that food is valued, and that no one is left behind in the struggle for survival. Change begins with awareness, but it must not end there.

Governments may introduce policies, but policies alone cannot fill empty stomachs. The real transformation lies in how individuals and communities respond. A single meal shared, a wasted dish saved, a donation made to a struggling family, these small acts collectively create a lifeline for those in need. If every restaurant, every household with extra provisions, contributed to a community initiative, hunger would no longer be an accepted reality.

True wealth is not measured in currency alone but in the number of lives uplifted. Governments must take decisive action. Food security should not be a distant goal but an immediate reality. Instead of prioritizing exports, the state must first ensure that its own people are fed.

Policies should not exist merely on paper but must be enforced with urgency and sincerity. Anti-poverty programmes must go beyond symbolic gestures, backed by strong commitment, financial investment, and efficient implementation. A nation’s greatness is not reflected in its economic indicators alone but in how it treats its most vulnerable. Pakistan cannot progress while millions remain trapped in hunger, not out of idleness, but out of deprivation.

Hunger is not an unsolvable problem. It is not an invincible force of nature, but a challenge that can be overcome through collective will and action. The solution does not lie in grand speeches or distant promises; it lies in everyday acts of generosity and shared responsibility. It lies in recognizing that hunger is not just someone else’s burden, it is ours to address.

