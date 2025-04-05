World

China files lawsuit with WTO after US slaps ‘reciprocal tariffs’ on trading partners

By Staff Correspondent

BEIJING: China has filed a lawsuit with the World Trade Organization (WTO) regarding the US’ imposition of “reciprocal tariffs” on its trading partners including China, according to a Chinese Commerce Ministry (MOFCOM) notice.

The US imposition of so-called “reciprocal tariffs” seriously violates WTO rules, severely harms the legitimate rights and interests of WTO members, and significantly undermines the rules-based multilateral trading system and international economic and trade order.

This is a typical example of unilateral bullying that jeopardizes the stability of the global economic and trade order. China firmly opposes this, MOFCOM noted in the statement.

“China has always been a staunch defender of the international economic and trade order and a strong supporter of the multilateral trading system. We urge the US to immediately correct its erroneous practices and cancel unilateral tariff measures,” the order said.

