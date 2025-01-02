Hailey Bieber Shares Adorable Snap of Baby Jack to Ring in 2025

Hailey Bieber welcomed 2025 with a heartwarming tribute to her baby boy, Jack Blues Bieber, sharing an adorable photo on Instagram. The black-and-white snapshot, posted on January 1, shows Hailey gently kissing Jack’s tiny foot while holding his ankle in her hand. She simply captioned the Instagram Story with “HNY.”

The sweet image mirrors the announcement of Jack’s birth in August 2024, when Justin Bieber posted a similar shot of the newborn’s foot, writing, “WELCOME HOME JACK BLUES BIEBER.” Hailey later shared the image as part of their online celebration, marking their journey into parenthood.

In addition to the New Year’s post, Hailey recently revealed a sentimental addition to her jewelry collection. On December 21, the model showcased a custom-made ring featuring two gemstones: peridot and topaz, representing Jack and herself. She labeled the stones “Mama” and “Jack,” symbolizing their connection.

The ring, designed by Ring Concierge, was celebrated by the brand on their Instagram, describing it as a “Toi et Moi Personalized Gemstone Ring.” The stones represent the zodiac signs of Hailey and Jack—topaz for Scorpio-born Hailey and peridot for Leo-born Jack.

As Hailey and Justin Bieber embrace life as new parents, their heartfelt posts and meaningful gestures continue to delight fans, offering a glimpse into their growing family.