Prince Andrew Accused of Inappropriate Behaviour by Former Events Manager

Prince Andrew faces fresh allegations of misconduct after being accused of inappropriate behavior by a former events manager. The woman, who spoke to The Sun, claimed that the Duke of York made her uncomfortable during a corporate event in the early 2000s.

The accuser, who was 24 years old at the time, described how Prince Andrew allegedly singled her out and behaved inappropriately. “He wouldn’t leave me alone,” she recalled, adding, “As soon as he saw me, he darted over for a chat.” She noted that his attention was noticeably directed toward her appearance rather than the professional discussion at hand.

The woman stated that Prince Andrew’s focus seemed more on her physical features, which she described as “creepy.” “He was more interested in looking at my boobs than learning about our business,” she explained. Although dressed professionally, she felt his actions were unsettling and unprofessional.

This allegation adds to the Duke of York’s growing list of scandals. Recently, his association with a Chinese spy deemed a threat to UK national security raised concerns. Furthermore, Andrew has faced past accusations, including Virginia Giuffre’s claims of sexual assault linked to his connections with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

The latest claim underscores the continued scrutiny surrounding Prince Andrew’s conduct and his reputation, already overshadowed by previous controversies.