Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘Shocked’ Over Prince William’s Latest Move

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle reportedly feel deeply hurt and betrayed by Prince William’s recent meeting with former U.S. President Donald Trump in Paris. The meeting, which included praise for William’s work as a senior royal, has reportedly triggered intense emotions for the California-based couple, given their strained relationship with Trump.

According to Closer magazine, an insider revealed that the meeting “cuts deep on many levels” for Harry and Meghan. “William appeared to get along with Trump very well, and this feels like an appalling betrayal,” the source explained, adding that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are surprised William didn’t consult them, especially knowing Trump’s history of criticism toward them.

The insider noted that William’s interaction was likely part of his professional duties, but Harry and Meghan are disheartened, believing William’s beliefs align more closely with theirs. This perceived lack of consideration has left the couple feeling “angry and genuinely quite shocked,” especially given their previous efforts to reconcile with William.

Adding to their distress, the report claimed that Trump’s admiration for William has created unease for the Sussexes. The former president, now a newly re-elected U.S. leader, has allegedly been vocal about targeting the couple, leaving Harry and Meghan fearful that his praise for William could intensify the strain.

Despite their ongoing differences with William, the Duke and Duchess reportedly find this situation particularly painful, as it underscores the growing divide within the royal family.