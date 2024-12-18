Prince Harry Faces Backlash Over Past Remarks About Kate Middleton, Queen Camilla

Prince Harry’s harsh criticism of key royal figures, including Queen Camilla and Kate Middleton, is reportedly standing in the way of reconciliation with King Charles and the Royal Family. Experts believe his comments in the memoir Spare have significantly strained relations, making forgiveness from both the royals and the public increasingly unlikely.

In his autobiography, Harry referred to Camilla as the “wicked stepmother” and accused Kate of reducing Meghan Markle to tears during a bridesmaid dress dispute. These remarks, seen as deeply personal attacks, have fueled the growing divide between Harry and the rest of the Royal Family.

Speaking to The Sun, royal expert Arthur Edwards noted that Harry’s return to royal circles remains a distant prospect. “You can’t criticize the King’s wife, Camilla, or William’s wife, Kate, and expect to be easily forgiven,” he explained, emphasizing the challenges Harry faces in repairing these fractured relationships.

Author Andrew Lownie suggested that reconciliation isn’t entirely impossible, citing historical examples such as the Duke of Windsor’s partial reintegration. However, Edwards argued that Harry’s ongoing actions and remarks are interpreted as further alienating him from his family and the public.

Since stepping back from royal duties, Harry’s comments about the monarchy have created a “huge split” between him and both the Royal Family and the UK media. Experts suggest that mending these relationships will require significant effort, especially given the lingering resentment over his public criticism.