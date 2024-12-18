Prince Andrew’s decision to skip the Royal Family’s Christmas celebrations at Sandringham is unlikely to spare him from ongoing public humiliation, according to a royal expert. The Duke of York, who has been recently linked to a Chinese spy threat to UK national security, opted out of King Charles’ annual holiday gathering amid mounting controversies.

Writing for The Mirror, expert Polly Hudson likened Andrew’s series of scandals to a “wobbly tower” that has now “toppled over.” She remarked, “He’s been falling from grace for decades, and every time it seems he’s hit rock bottom, there’s another layer of disgrace waiting beneath.” Hudson characterized the situation as “exhausting” for both Andrew and the public, with his latest actions offering no meaningful resolution.

Hudson noted that Andrew’s absence from the family’s Christmas festivities might suggest an attempt at self-awareness but dismissed it as a futile gesture. “Whether it’s the last straw or an attempt to show he’s learned a lesson, skipping Christmas doesn’t change the bigger picture,” she observed.

The expert’s conclusion was unequivocal: “There will be no comeback, no reinvention, no revival. Most hoped we’d seen the last of him several controversies ago. He’s done, for good.” Hudson’s comments underscore the growing consensus that Andrew’s reputation is beyond repair following years of scandals and public disgrace.