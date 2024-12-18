Brad Pitt Reportedly ‘Frustrated’ With Ex Angelina Jolie As She Uses ‘Delaying Tactics’ Amid Divorce

Brad Pitt is reportedly growing increasingly frustrated with the drawn-out divorce process with Angelina Jolie, which he sees as a deliberate tactic to stall his plans for the future. Sources claim Pitt believes Jolie is intentionally delaying the finalization to maintain control and prevent him from fully moving on, including his hopes of marrying jewelry executive Ines de Ramon, his current partner.

The former Hollywood power couple, who began their relationship in 2006 and married in 2014, split in 2016. Since then, their legal battle over child custody and shared assets has stretched over nearly a decade. According to Daily Mail, an insider close to Pitt revealed, “Brad does want to be married again, but Angie is still standing in the way. She’s been dragging this out for years.”

Pitt, now living in Los Angeles with de Ramon, reportedly feels ready to remarry, with encouragement from his close friends, including George Clooney. The source added, “He’s very comfortable with Ines, and marriage feels right. Everyone in his circle has signed off on it as a positive step forward for him.”

Speculation suggests that Jolie might be waiting for their youngest children, Knox and Vivienne, to turn 18 before finalizing the divorce. The former couple shares six children, including three biological ones—Shiloh, 18, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 16—and three adopted children, Maddox, 23, Pax, 21, and Zahara, 19.

Tensions with his children add to Pitt’s heartache. Reports indicate that Zahara, Shiloh, and Vivienne have dropped “Pitt” from their surnames, and Maddox and Pax do not communicate with him. While Knox and Vivienne maintain some contact, public sightings of them with Pitt have been scarce in recent years.

Insiders suggest Jolie’s actions are tied to resentment over Pitt’s happiness with de Ramon. “This is going on eight years now, and although Brad wants to move forward, he knows it isn’t possible yet,” the source noted, emphasizing the emotional toll the prolonged battle is taking on Pitt.