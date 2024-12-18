Maddox Jolie-Pitt Takes on Key New Role Alongside Mother Angelina Jolie

Angelina Jolie is bringing her latest film project, Stitches, to life in Paris, and the production has become a family affair with her eldest son, Maddox Jolie-Pitt, stepping into a prominent role. At 23, Maddox has taken on the position of third assistant director for the film, which delves into the world of high fashion during Paris Fashion Week.

Maddox is no stranger to collaborating with his mother, having worked on several of her past projects, including Maria, Without Blood, and First They Killed My Father. His latest role sees him assisting with everything from pre-production meetings to on-set responsibilities, even during challenging night shoots in the rain.

The young filmmaker, who previously studied at Yonsei University in South Korea, has been building his career in the industry, often combining professional growth with personal support for his mother. Stitches marks another milestone as Maddox gains experience alongside acclaimed director Alice Winocour, who leads the project, and co-stars Angelina with French actor Louis Garrel.

For the film, Angelina takes on the role of Maxine, an American filmmaker on a transformative journey in Paris, with the story told in both French and English. Produced by CG Cinema in partnership with Closer Media, Stitches promises a visually stunning exploration of haute couture, a theme that ties seamlessly with Angelina’s creative fashion venture, Atelier Jolie.

This isn’t Maddox’s first significant credit; in 2017, he served as an executive producer for First They Killed My Father, a deeply personal project about the Cambodian genocide, which connected him with his birth country. Reflecting on his collaborations with Angelina, Maddox has previously described her as “fun, funny, and easy to work with.”

Maddox isn’t the only Jolie-Pitt child involved in their mother’s creative ventures. Pax Jolie-Pitt contributed as a photographer on Maria, while Vivienne Jolie-Pitt, 15, worked on the Broadway adaptation of The Outsiders earlier this year. Zahara Jolie-Pitt, 18, has also been seen on the set of Stitches, continuing her involvement in projects tied to Atelier Jolie, which champions sustainability and inclusivity.

Angelina’s dedication to her role in Stitches has already generated early buzz, including Oscar speculation for her portrayal of Maxine. Her commitment extends to learning opera singing for the part, showcasing her ability to embrace challenging new skills for her performances.

For Maddox, this project solidifies his growing presence in the film industry while maintaining his close collaboration with his mother, making Stitches a defining moment in their shared creative journey.