Online fraud surges in South Punjab as over 1,500 cases reported in Multan

MULTAN: Online fraud cases are increasing rapidly in South Punjab, as the misuse of advanced technology and social media provides scammers with new opportunities to exploit unsuspecting citizens.

In 2024 alone, more than 1,500 cases of online fraud have been reported in Multan. Many residents have fallen victim to scams, often through online shopping and financial fraud. One such victim, Muhammad Daniyal, shared his experience: “I ordered a cellphone online, and the vendor promised delivery within five days. When I received the parcel and opened it, I found a bar of soap instead of the phone.”

Official data reveals the following breakdown of reported fraud cases: 705 incidents related to online shopping scams, 605 involving bank account hacks, and 151 linked to fraud involving the Benazir Income Support Program. In response, law enforcement agencies have arrested over 300 individuals involved in these crimes.

CPO Multan, Sadiq Ali Dogar, commented on the situation: “Our collective efforts have led to the exposure of several gangs involved in online crimes, including fraudulent bank transactions and fake product deliveries. We have made significant progress in addressing each category of fraud.”

Experts stress that the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) must play a more active and strategic role in curbing the increasing incidents of online fraud in South Punjab.