Selena Gomez makes comment after Justin Bieber shares PDA-filled post

In a carousel post, Justin shared loved-up photos with his wife Hailey as the enjoyed beachy sunset from their vacation in Costa Rica.

The couple was reportedly was attending a wedding of their friends, Jessica Lageyre and Joseph Perez.

A source reportedly shared that Justin and Hailey, who welcomed their first child together in August, cherished some intimate time together during their “romantic” trip.

Just hours after Justin shared his social media update, Selena took to her Instagram Stories to share a quote, which appeared to be pointed at her former beau.

“When you make a conscious choice to be happy, no-one can take it away from you because no-one gave it to you: you gave it yourself.”

Selena and Justin dated on and off since 2011 and finally called it quits in 2017; and the Baby hitmaker ultimately married the Rhode founder in 2018.

Despite the breakup and the exes having moved on to different fans, many fans continued to pair them together which caused strain in their current relationships. Selena and Hailey were often put against each as other but eventually called for peace.

Hailey also ‘liked’ Selena’s engagement announcement on Instagram, indicating that there is no bad blood between the two. However, Justin has made no comment on the matter.