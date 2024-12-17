PTI’s Khokhar urges govt, PTI to embrace dialogue for unity

ISLAMABAD: Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar, a prominent political leader, has called for both the government and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) to engage in dialogue and adopt a spirit of reconciliation to foster national unity.

In an interview with a private TV channel, Khokhar emphasized that the country is in need of unity rather than further crises during these challenging times. He suggested that the government should take advantage of PTI founder Imran Khan’s offer for talks, as a step toward healing the nation.

Khokhar acknowledged that both the government and PTI have made mistakes, urging all parties to approach the situation with seriousness and a focus on resolving differences. He added, however, that those who commit acts of barbarity, oppression, or terrorism should not expect mercy or forgiveness. Khokhar stressed that the current environment requires collective efforts to heal divisions, not deepen them.

Earlier, PTI leader Omar Ayub revealed that Imran Khan had formed a negotiation committee, which includes prominent figures such as Asad Qaiser, Salman Akram Raja, Hamid Raza, Ali Amin Gandapur, and himself. This committee is tasked with holding talks with all stakeholders, with PTI’s primary demand being the release of their detained workers.

Ayub warned that if their demands are not met, PTI would resort to civil disobedience, which could have significant repercussions both domestically and internationally. During a press conference, Ayub reiterated that PTI’s key conditions for negotiations include the release of party workers and a judicial inquiry into the events of May 9 and November 24.

The PTI leadership expressed their willingness to move forward through dialogue, reaffirming their commitment to constitutional and legal principles. Asad Qaiser, another senior PTI leader, emphasized that their approach would always remain within the bounds of the law. He stressed that PTI would continue its struggle peacefully, within the framework of the law, and would not back down from its constitutional rights.

Qaiser also criticized the treatment of PTI’s arrested workers, who, according to him, have been unfairly labeled as terrorists in courts. He voiced concerns about the suspension of human rights in the country and claimed that PTI leaders and workers are being unjustly persecuted.