Dexter: Original Sin Trailer Unveils the Origins of the Bay Harbor Butcher in Chilling Prequel Series

Dexter: Original Sin is set to dive deep into the making of Dexter Morgan, the iconic serial killer with a moral code, in a brand-new prequel series arriving on Paramount+ on Friday, December 13. The first trailer introduces fans to a younger Dexter, portrayed by Patrick Gibson, as he transitions from a student with dark urges to a calculated killer learning the “Code” under the mentorship of his father, Harry, played by Christian Slater.

A Chilling Glimpse Into Dexter’s Origins

The series is set in 1991 Miami, following Dexter as he starts a forensics internship at Miami Metro PD. Struggling to control his bloodthirsty instincts, young Dexter channels his inner darkness into a mission of justice under Harry’s guidance. Christian Slater’s Harry delivers the haunting line, “This hunger that you have inside of you, it needs a master,” setting the tone for Dexter’s transformation into the avenging killer fans know.

The Cast and Nostalgic Connections

Michael C. Hall returns to voice Dexter’s inner monologues, bringing his “dark passenger” to life in chilling detail. The cast also includes:

Christian Slater as Harry Morgan, Dexter’s mentor and moral compass.

as Harry Morgan, Dexter’s mentor and moral compass. Sarah Michelle Gellar as a standout guest star with the line, “Spatter matters.”

as a standout guest star with the line, “Spatter matters.” Christina Milian as a young Detective LaGuerta.

as a young Detective LaGuerta. James Martinez as a younger Angel Batista.

as a younger Angel Batista. Patrick Dempsey, whose mysterious character already has fans intrigued.

The trailer teases gruesome crime scenes, synth-heavy beats, and callbacks to the original Dexter series, including hints that Dexter’s story may not have fully ended with New Blood.

What to Expect

The official synopsis highlights Dexter’s journey from a struggling student to a calculated vigilante killer. With the guidance of Harry, he develops his signature Code, targeting those who “deserve to be eliminated from society.” The series promises to balance nostalgic elements from the original show with fresh perspectives on Dexter’s formative years.

What’s Next for the Franchise?

Dexter: Original Sin is just the beginning of a slate of Dexter spin-offs, including the intriguingly titled Dexter: Resurrection, fueling speculation about Michael C. Hall’s return in a future timeline. For now, Original Sin is poised to re-immerse fans in the morally complex world of Dexter Morgan.

Mark your calendars for Friday, December 13, when Dexter: Original Sin premieres, offering a gripping exploration of the origins of one of TV’s most iconic anti-heroes.