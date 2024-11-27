Star Wars: Skeleton Crew Moves Disney+ Premiere to Earlier Date, Reveals Star-Studded Director Lineup

The eagerly awaited Star Wars: Skeleton Crew, starring Jude Law, is set to debut earlier than expected. Disney+ has announced that the two-episode premiere will now land on December 2 in the US and December 3 in the UK, moving up from its original release date. The series, helmed by Spider-Man director Jon Watts, promises a thrilling adventure in a galaxy far, far away.

What to Expect

Skeleton Crew follows a group of young misfits—Wim (Ravi Cabot-Conyers), Fern (Ryan Kiera Armstrong), KB (Kyriana Kratter), and Neel (Robert Timothy Smith)—on a journey through space to find their way home. Along the way, they face tentacled creatures, villains, and an enigmatic Force-user portrayed by Jude Law.

Early Buzz

With trailers teasing an emotional yet action-packed ride, Skeleton Crew promises to be a standout addition to the Star Wars universe. Combining the expertise of celebrated directors with a fresh, youthful cast, the series is shaping up to captivate audiences of all ages.

Mark your calendars for December 2 (US) and December 3 (UK), and get ready to explore a new corner of the Star Wars galaxy with Skeleton Crew’s exciting two-episode premiere. May the Force be with you!