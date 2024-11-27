Entertainment

Adele faces backlash for pricing Vinyl ‘higher than Eras Tour VIP tickets’

By Agencies

Adele’s fans are crying out against the pricing of her limited edition vinyl box set which features the entire live setlist from her Las Vegas residency.

The die-hard fans of the Easy On Me songstress had been looking forward to the release but the $349 price tag is out of budget for them.

Taking to social media, one distraught fan wrote that it was “cheaper” for them to fly out to Munich and see the singer perform live than purchasing the vinyl.

Another noted that the price was higher than Taylor Swift’s “Eras Tour VIP tickets.”

A third chimed in, writing “Now Adele miss ma’am. $350 in this economy?”

A social media user pleadingly wrote, “Please give us a cheaper vinyl for normal people who can’t afford that.”

This comes after the Love In The Dark hitmaker announced the release on X, sharing a teaser video of the vinyl, and the photobook and heart-shaped confetti included in the boxed set.

“To commemorate the ending of my residency in Las Vegas, I’m making a limited edition vinyl box set featuring the entire live setlist, a photo book, and even confetti from the show,” she wrote on X, revealing that a new card game and holiday exclusives will also be available on the website.

