Taylor Swift finds perfect swiftie match in Jason Kelce

Travis Kelce’s brother, Jason, is serving major Swiftie role.

The former football player this week revealed that “it is an immediate no” when people asked him for a free concert, Eras Tour show, ticket.

Thankfully, I don’t get a lot of people reaching out,” Kelce said of people in his circle asking for tickets during an appearance on The Rich Eisen Show. “It is an immediate no.”

Kelce also explained his reason of doing this. “Taylor has said she will take care of anybody that I ask for,” Kelce said. “She does say that. She’s very… she’s great, but I still say no to everybody.”

The New Heights podcast host said he doesn’t want to “be the one to impose on that. I don’t want to put that position out there.”

Kelce, who formerly played as a center for the Philadelphia Eagles, retired in 2024. He has his job rolled up on his sleeves.

The footballer now serves as an analyst for Monday Night Countdown while keeping up with New Heights, which recently inked a nine-figure deal at Amazon’s Wondery.

Also in January, Kelce is about to debut his own late night show, They Call It Late Night With Jason Kelce, set to air on ESPN.