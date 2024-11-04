Nawaz says intended to give practical shape to whatever said about PIA

PML-N supremo arrives in London after weeklong medical visit to USA

LONDON: Former prime minister and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Nawaz Sharif said that all indicators show that Pakistan’s economy is recovering.

“Economic indicators are showing the recovery of the economy as Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has spared no stone unturned to steer the country out of quagmire of economic crisis,” the PML-N supremo said while the media on arrival at London from the United States on Saturday night.

Talking to the media, Nawaz Sharif said that his party knew the economic woes of the people of Pakistan and it would provide them with relief from inflated power bills and inflation.

He said: “PIA is nearing default. Whatever we said about PIA, we have an intension to give it a practical shape.”

“Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz is doing good work,” he added.

During his visit to the United States, Nawaz Sharif met the PML-N workers and leaders and urged the American business community to invest in Pakistan.

Nawaz Sharif returned to London from the United States, where he spent five days for a medical check-up.

According to media reports, Nawaz Sharif was accompanied by his personal physician Dr Adnan and his son, Hassan Nawaz.

Speaking to reporters, Nawaz Sharif expressed complete satisfaction with the performances of the federal and Punjab governments.