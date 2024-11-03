PM encourages UK investors to explore Pakistan’s potential for fruitful ventures

PM Shehbaz highlights efforts to provide optimal facilities to business community through SIFC

Discussion with UK business delegation also covered new avenues and enhancing B2B relations

LAHORE: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday emphasized that his government is committed to providing business environment and investment climate to foreign investment.

“It is the government’s top-most priority to attract foreign investment”, the Prime Minister said while meeting with a delegation of prominent UK business figures, led by Zuber Issa, in Lahore on Sunday.

During the meeting, the PM highlighted the government’s efforts to provide optimal facilities to the business community through the Special Investment Facilitation Council’s (SIFC) one-window operation.

He noted that the country’s economy has shown signs of improvement in recent weeks, a trend he attributed to government initiatives that have bolstered investor confidence.

PM Shehnaz encouraged the delegation to invest in Pakistan, underscoring the potential for fruitful ventures within the country. The discussion also covered new avenues for cooperation and enhancing business-to-business relations between Pakistan and the United Kingdom.

The visiting delegation expressed their approval of the PM’s economic policies, voicing confidence in the stability and sustainable development of Pakistan’s economy.

PM commends successful operation in Musakhel

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has praised the Frontier Constabulary (FC), the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD), and police officers for their successful operation against terrorists belonging to banned Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA).

An official statement issued here on Sunday said the PM lauded the forces for their achievement in eliminating three terrorists and apprehending two others, preventing what could have been a major act of terrorism in Balochistan.

Acknowledging the critical role of the security forces, Shehbaz Sharif highlighted the sacrifices made by these units in combating terrorism. “Security forces have made invaluable sacrifices to eradicate the menace of terrorism in Balochistan,” he added.

He also expressed his deep appreciation for their courage and dedication, saying, “Along with the entire nation, I pay tribute to the officers of FC, police, and the CTD.”

Condolence with Altaf Hassan Qureshi

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday called senior journalist Altaf Hassan Qureshi and condoled with him the sad demise of his wife.

The premier expressed his deep grief and extended his sincerest sympathies with the renowned journalist.

Expressing his deepest condolences, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif prayed to Almighty Allah to grant courage and sustenance to the bereaving husband and family to bear the irreparable loss with equanimity.