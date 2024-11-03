‘Bridging Cultures’: Pakistani scholars illuminate Iqbal and Rumi’s philosophy at NZLC

WELLINGTON: The New Zealand Literary Conference (NZLC) 2024, organized by Charity NZ, took place at Victoria University’s Kelburn Campus in Wellington.

The event provided a unique opportunity to explore Eastern philosophy within a Western academic framework. This year’s conference featured distinguished speakers from Pakistan, who highlighted the intellectual depth and cultural richness of Eastern thought. The central focus of the conference was to bridge Eastern and Western perspectives, cultivating a space for meaningful cross-cultural dialogue.

Pakistan’s High Commissioner to New Zealand, Dr. Faisal Aziz Ahmed, attended the conference and underscored the importance of fostering cultural exchanges that can deepen mutual understanding and appreciation. Dr. Ahmed expressed that initiatives like these are crucial, as they allow both countries to benefit from each other’s intellectual traditions. “In an increasingly interconnected world, fostering dialogue across cultural boundaries is essential. Events like this help to broaden our perspectives and allow new interpretations of age-old philosophies,” he said.

In his opening remarks, Mr. Athar Awan highlighted the responsibility of representing Eastern thinkers thoughtfully and effectively in Western academic forums. “It is essential,” he stated, “that we present the ideas of Iqbal and Rumi in a way that truly resonates here, and that accurately conveys the depth of their contributions to global thought.” He emphasized that figures like Allama Iqbal and Moulana Jalal ud-Din Rumi offer profound insights on human nature, self-discovery, and community building, which remain relevant across cultures.

Dr. Fatima Fayyaz from the Lahore University of Management Sciences delivered an insightful talk on Moulana Rumi’s timeless message of humanity and human development. Dr. Fayyaz emphasized Rumi’s philosophy of universal compassion and interconnectedness, illustrating how his works transcend religious and cultural boundaries. “Rumi’s message of love, tolerance, and inner growth resonates deeply in today’s globalized world, where understanding and empathy are crucial for human development,” she noted.

Dr. Khurram Ellahi from the Pakistan Institute of Development Economics offered an exploration of Allama Iqbal’s concept of “Adam” — the potential and inherent dignity within each human being. Dr. Ellahi explained that Iqbal’s vision of Adam represents a vast universe within the individual, a concept that encourages people to realize their highest capabilities and strive for continuous self-improvement. “Iqbal’s Adam holds a vast universe within himself, symbolizing the infinite depth of human existence and potential,” Dr. Ellahi stated.

The Pakistani community participated enthusiastically in the festival, with the event also drawing interest from the broader New Zealand public. In his closing remarks, Mr. Athar Awan extended heartfelt gratitude to the attendees, speakers, and organizers for making the event a success. He reiterated that such gatherings not only enrich the intellectual landscape but also foster stronger connections between communities. Dr. Faisal Aziz Ahmed echoed this sentiment, expressing his hope that similar events will become more frequent. “Events like these allow us to enrich the global canvas with the unique colors of our heritage,” he remarked, highlighting the significance of celebrating and preserving cultural legacies through open dialogue.

The event provided a vibrant cultural experience that encouraged meaningful exchange and understanding. Attendees from different backgrounds engaged in discussions on Eastern philosophy and shared their reflections on how these ideas might apply to contemporary global issues.