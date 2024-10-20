Despite ‘other options’ govt desired to pass amendments with consensus: Ministers

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Defence Khawaja Asif on Saturday stated that that the government, ‘despite having the magic numbers,’ striving to pass the 26th Constitutional Amendment with a broader consensus.

Speaking to the media outside the Parliament, he said, “We have the required numbers for the passage of the 26th Constitutional Amendment, but we seek to develop a broader consensus in the National Assembly and the Senate.”

The minister said that the primary objective of the amendment is to establish the supremacy of Parliament, which guarantees the Constitution of the country. “We want to put an end to the encroachment on Parliament and ensure that the supremacy of this forum, as promised by the Constitution of Pakistan, is upheld,” he added.

Kh Asif further said that all political parties unanimously agreed that the supremacy of Parliament must not be compromised.

He said that elected representatives have the authority to legislate for the welfare of the public, and the minority should not impose its decisions on the majority.

In response to a question, Khawaja Asif dismissed claims that some parties were blackmailing the government and said that constitutional amendments always require time to reach an agreement.

Later talking to a private TV channel, Kh Asif claimed that the government had the required numbers in the parliament even if Maulana Fazlur Rehman did not agree to support the coalition government.

The defence minister said that anything about flexibility in the JUI-F or the PTI’s stance would be premature to say.

Replying a question about repeated delay in the Parliament’s session, minister said that the efforts being made to reach to broader consensus.

Meanwhile, PML-N Senator Irfan Siddiqui said that the draft of the constitutional amendments has been prepared, which will be tabled in the Senate after the cabinet’s approval.

“Final efforts to reach a consensus have been underway and the situation will become clear soon,” he added.

‘Government has other options’

On the other hand, Federal Minister for Information Attaullah Tarar, speaking to reporters along with PML-N leader Hanif Abbasi, revealed that the government was not facing any issues to achieve the required number to pass the constitutional amendments.

He added that the “government has other options”, however, it is still wanting to go ahead with the consensus among all political parties.

He expressed hope that JUI-F Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman will play an important role in bringing the political parties on the same page.

Commenting on resistance from the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) against the judicial package, Tarar said that a delegation of the major opposition party has met party founder Imran Khan at Rawalpindi’s Adiala Jail.

“It is our responsibility to take all political parties onboard on one point over the constitutional amendment and we are trying to pass it with a complete consensus.”

The federal minister said that PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari held another meeting with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and the government would try to conclude the dialogue process today.