PTI denounces proposal for national govt, demands restoration of ‘stolen’ mandate

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Thursday rejected the idea of a national government, instead demanding the restoration of its stolen mandate, calling the proposal a ploy to undermine democracy and legitimize the theft of PTI’s electoral victory.

In a statement on Thursday, PTI Central Information Secretary Sheikh Waqas Akram dismissed the concept of a national government, declaring that anything short of restoring PTI’s mandate would be unacceptable. He argued that accepting such an arrangement would disregard the democratic principles that form the foundation of Pakistan’s political system.

Waqas emphasized that PTI had won a “peaceful revolution” on February 8 with a landslide victory, only to see that mandate stolen through what he described as a “midnight polls heist.” He stressed that the stolen mandate represented the true will of the people and must be restored in order to uphold democracy.

The PTI leader made it clear that the party would not be a part of any government that ignored the people’s vote. He further criticized those promoting the idea of a national government, stating that they had no connection to PTI and that such a proposal was not only impractical but an insult to the public mandate.

Waqas reiterated PTI’s commitment to democratic principles, emphasizing that the party would not compromise on the right of the people to elect their representatives. He urged the current government to respect the people’s mandate and relinquish power to its rightful owners.

On the matter of talks with the government, Waqas categorically denied any formal negotiations between PTI and the ruling coalition. While PTI founder Imran Khan had previously expressed a willingness for peaceful dialogue and had even set up a five-member committee for talks, Waqas stated that no formal discussions had been initiated by the government. He stressed that PTI would never “beg” for talks and that the government needed to create an environment conducive to negotiations. Under the current conditions, Waqas argued, any dialogue would be futile.

He also condemned the government’s violent tactics in dismantling PTI, particularly in Punjab and Balochistan, where he claimed PTI workers and their families faced persecution. Waqas called out the government’s harsh actions, including raids on homes, detentions, and intimidation of supporters. He labeled these actions as human rights violations and accused the government of acting with fascist tendencies.

Recalling the brutal crackdown during the Islamabad protests, where 12 PTI workers were killed and over 200 went missing, Waqas condemned the government’s continued oppression of PTI supporters. He strongly criticized the ruling party for mocking the families of the martyrs, calling it a complete disrespect for human dignity.

Despite these challenges, Waqas affirmed that PTI would remain steadfast in its pursuit of justice, democracy, and the protection of the people’s rights. He vowed that PTI would continue to fight against injustice and would not be silenced by the government’s attempts at intimidation.