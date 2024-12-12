Donald Trump invites China’s Xi Jinping to attend inauguration ceremony

WASHINGTON: US President-elect Donald Trump has extended an invitation to Chinese President Xi Jinping to attend his inauguration on January 20, 2025.

Although the invitation was made shortly after the election in early November, it remains unclear whether Xi has accepted. A spokesperson for the Chinese embassy in Washington did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Trump’s transition spokesperson, Karoline Leavitt, confirmed the invitation, highlighting it as part of Trump’s broader approach to fostering dialogue with global leaders, including those from both allies and rivals, sources confirmed to CBS News.

Leavitt further emphasised the importance of establishing connections with leaders, saying, “It is an example of Trump creating an open dialogue with leaders of countries that are not just our allies but our adversaries and our competitors too.”

In addition to Xi, Trump’s team is reportedly considering inviting other foreign leaders to the inauguration. Hungary’s Prime Minister Viktor Orbán, who shares a strong rapport with Trump, is said to be “still considering” attending, following a recent visit to Mar-a-Lago.

While ambassadors and diplomats are typically invited to inaugurations, historical records from the US State Department show that no foreign head of state has ever attended a transfer-of-power ceremony.

However, Trump’s strong stance on international diplomacy, including his relationship with Xi, marks a notable shift.

Despite this, Trump’s administration has maintained a tough position on China, with the president-elect threatening to increase tariffs on Chinese goods and setting a deadline of January 19 for TikTok’s parent company, ByteDance, to divest or face a ban in the US.

Trump has long valued personal relationships with global leaders as key to international negotiations, and since Election Day, numerous world leaders, including Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Argentina’s President Javier Milei, have visited him at Mar-a-Lago.

During his first term, Trump was largely unknown on the world stage, but as he approaches his second term, he is treated by world leaders as an incumbent.

French President Emmanuel Macron was the first leader to host Trump overseas since the 2024 election, with several other high-profile figures, including Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and Italy’s Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, also in attendance.