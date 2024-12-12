Taylor Swift’s Priceless Reaction To Engagement News Excites Fans

Taylor Swift couldn’t be happier for her best friend Selena Gomez, who recently announced her engagement to Benny Blanco. On Wednesday, Gomez shared the joyful news on Instagram, captioning her post, “Forever begins now…,” along with stunning photos of her engagement ring.

Amid speculation about her own future with NFL star Travis Kelce, Taylor showed nothing but excitement for Selena’s milestone. Beneath Selena’s post, the Midnights singer humorously commented, “Yes, I will be the flower girl,” displaying her trademark wit and unwavering support for her longtime friend.

While flower girl duties traditionally fall to younger family members—like Selena’s 11-year-old sister Gracie—Taylor’s playful comment hints at her enthusiasm for playing a key role in the wedding. Fans are already speculating that Taylor could be a bridesmaid or even the maid of honor, given her close bond with Selena.

This isn’t the first time Taylor has supported friends at their weddings. She previously served as a bridesmaid at childhood friend Abigail Anderson’s wedding in 2017 and wore a glamorous gown for Britney Maack’s nuptials in 2016. Taylor was also reportedly part of Lena Dunham’s wedding in 2021, donning a silver chrome dress with sparkling straps.

As for Taylor’s own love life, her relationship with Travis Kelce has fueled engagement rumors over the past year. Fans have pointed to her romantic lyrics as evidence of her dreams of marriage, with her 2019 album Lover and recent song So High School filled with references to weddings and lifelong commitment.

In So High School, Taylor muses over a playful yet heartfelt question: “Are you gonna marry, kiss, or kill me? It’s just a game, but really, I’m bettin’ on all three for us two.”

While Taylor and Travis’s future remains unwritten, her public joy for Selena highlights her supportive nature. Whether as a flower girl or a bridesmaid, Taylor will undoubtedly shine alongside Selena as the Emilia Perez star plans her special day.