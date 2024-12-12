Barron Trump Turns Heads at NYU as a ‘Ladies’ Man’

Barron Trump, the youngest son of Donald and Melania Trump, has reportedly been turning heads at New York University’s Stern School of Business. The 18-year-old, who began his studies this fall, is said to be “popular with the ladies,” according to a source speaking to People.

“He’s at Stern studying business in some capacity,” the insider shared. “He’s a ladies’ man for sure. A lot of people seem to think he’s attractive — yes, even liberal people like him.”

Standing out with his tall stature and sharp appearance, Barron’s arrival on campus in September made headlines. Flanked by security guards, the president-elect’s son was seen heading to his first day of classes wearing a white polo shirt tucked into black pants and carrying a backpack.

Despite his newfound popularity, Barron’s college experience is far from typical. His mother, Melania Trump, explained on Fox & Friends earlier this month that her son faces unique challenges due to his family’s high-profile status.

“I don’t think it’s possible for him to be a normal student,” the incoming first lady said. “His experience at college is very different from other kids. I’m very proud of how he’s handling it.”

Melania described Barron as a “grown young man” with a strong grasp of politics, crediting him with contributing to his father’s 2024 presidential election success. “He brought in so many young people. He knows his generation and exactly who his father needs to contact,” she shared.

Barron, Donald Trump’s youngest of five children, is carving his own path while navigating life in the public eye. Alongside his studies, the teen has made an impression as a poised and confident figure on campus.