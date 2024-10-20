Imran backs consultations with Fazl on constitutional package: Gohar

Party chairman says Khan named four party members to be party of ongoing parleys with JUI-F

Says incarcerated founder asked them to deliberate further on constitutional amendments

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan on Saturday said that the incarcerated PTI founder Imran Khan instructed the party leaders to continue consultations with Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman on the proposed constitutional amendments.

Speaking during a press conference flanked by other PTI leaders, Barrister Gohar said: “We held discussion over the amendments with the PTI founder and he has asked us to continue deliberations as it is very sensitive matter.”

The PTI chief comments came after an “inconclusive” meeting with party founder on the constitutional amendments in Adiala jail.

Barrister Gohar said that Khan also named four party members to accompany for consultations with the JUI-F chief as “we want that I should form my opinion on a broader consensus and give further direction”.

Leader of the Opposition in National Assembly Omar Ayub, Leader of the Opposition in Senate Shibli Faraz, Leader of the Opposition in Punjab Assembly Ahmed Bhachar and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur will join the PTI chairman for talks with JUI-F, the party chief said.

The development comes a day after the special parliamentary committee — comprising government and opposition members “unanimously approved” the draft for 26th constitutional amendment.

Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) leader Farooq Sattar claimed that PTI had principally agreed on the draft but the party had reservations on some points.

However, Gohar had said that consultation on the fourth draft shared by the government was underway, adding that they would make final decision on the constitutional package after meeting Khan.

Gohar began the presser today by speaking about the PTI founder’s health, jail conditions and the lack of facilities, saying that he was in good health, however, claimed that there was no electricity in the jail for five days.

During the meeting, Barrister Gohar said, they apprised the PTI founder about the ongoing consultations with Fazl over the proposed judicial package. The jailed party founder termed the talks with Fazl positive and directed them to continue holding consultations with the JUI-F, he added.

“We will continue to negotiate with Maulana Fazl. This type of legislation is not acceptable and we condemn this method as it is unconstitutional and undemocratic,” he said.

Gohar said that they informed the JUI-F chief that the party will not be in a position to vote until the PTI founder gives clear instructions on the matter. “We have not agreed to anything at this point.”

Adiala jail admin gives clarification

Giving clarification after Gohar’s presser, Adiala jail administration said the PTI founder is provided with all B Class facilities in the prison as per the law.

“The PTI founder’s diet, health, study including exercise are given special attention,” said the jail admin, adding that there is uninterrupted power supply at Adiala jail.

The administration mentioned that a inmate cook has been provided to the PTI founder to prepare his food. The admin added that the PTI founder is given curry, desi chicken, youghurt, chapati, mutton, soft drink salad, and green tea in lunch.

It said that he is given porridge, coconut water and grapes in the evening. “Jail doctors examine PTI founder thrice a day. He does not have any disease and is completely healthy,” it added.