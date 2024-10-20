No male staff should be allowed where females present: LHC CJ

Justice Aalia Neelum chides police over failure to handle suicide case at PU

Form larger bench following multiple petitions demanding a high-level inquiry into harassment incidents in Lahore’s educational institutions

LAHORE: Lahore High Court (LHC) Chief Justice Aalia Neelum on Saturday chided the Punjab police for its inept handling of a series of alleged harassment incidents in girls’ educational institutions and categorically stated that “no male staff should be allowed where females are present.”

During hearing of a case against alleged harassment incidents in girls’ educational institutions, the LHC CJ expressed dissatisfaction with the Punjab Police’s failure to prevent a viral video linked to one of the incidents.

CJ Neelum criticised the inefficiency of the police and remarked, “Anything can be done if there is the will to do it.”

On the occasion, Punjab Inspector General of Police (IGP) Dr Usman Anwar acknowledged the police’s failure to adequately handle a recent suicide case at Punjab University, admitting that a report under Section 174 of the CrPC had not been filed.

The court also rejected the report submitted by Lahore College for Women University (LCWU), noting that the report was only prepared and submitted after the registrar was served notice.

Chief Justice Neelum instructed the Director General Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) to investigate all social media accounts related to incidents at Punjab Group of Colleges, LCWU, and the Punjab University suicide case.

She also emphasised that any statements from students must be recorded in the presence of their parents, vice-chancellor, and registrar, to ensure no coercion involved in the process.

She invited anyone with direct information on the three cases to come forward, offering them the opportunity to speak to authorities or the FIA.

Following multiple petitions demanding a high-level inquiry into harassment incidents in Lahore’s educational institutions, Chief Justice Neelum formed a larger bench to address these concerns. The bench will also investigate those involved in sharing a fake video allegedly targeting Punjab Information Minister Azma Bukhari.

During the proceedings, Chief Justice Neelum reprimanded IGP Anwar for turning up late, asking why he was not present when the case was called. The IGP explained he had arrived early but was outside meeting the parents of a girl.

The Chief Justice expressed frustration over the viral spread of a girl’s video, stating it could have been stopped within 30 minutes.

IGP Anwar admitted that the police lacked the authority to halt the video, claiming they had contacted the PTA, which oversees online content.

The court also discussed a separate case involving an alleged rape at a college, where Advocate General Punjab Khalid Ishaq stated that despite rumours, no evidence had been found to support the claim. He acknowledged shortcomings in the government’s response, noting they had not anticipated such a large public reaction.

In the case of the Punjab University student’s suicide, the IGP admitted to failures in the legal process and stated that the cause of death was still undetermined.

The court also directed LCWU to submit a further inquiry report regarding a harassment complaint filed by a student. The relevant individual had already been suspended as part of the investigation.