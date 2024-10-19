NATIONAL

Major terror bid thwarted as CTD nicks 7 terrorists in province-wide IBOs

By Staff Report

LAHORE: The Punjab Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) on Saturday claimed to have “thwarted a major terror plan” by rounding seven terrorists up belong to a banned organisation during 129 intelligence-based operations (IBOs) across the province.

According to a statement issued on Saturday, the Punjab CTD conducted the IBOs in different districts and interrogated 129 suspects. During the IBOs, the CTD arrested the seven terrorists, who belonged to the banned militant Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan and other organisations, it added.

It said that they were arrested during IBOs in Lahore, Bhakkar, Attock, Wahari, Bahawalpur and Jhang.

The statement added that 1,190 grammes of explosives and two improvised explosive devices were among the weapons, explosives and other prohibited materials recovered from them.

The CTD spokesman said the terrorists had planned sabotage in the province and wanted to target important installations and other places, adding that seven cases were registered against them and further investigation was under way.

The statement said that 2,943 combing operations were conducted, 68,537 persons were checked, 257 suspects were arrested, 250 cases were registered and 179 recoveries were made in the past week.

Earlier on Oct 5, the Punjab CTD arrested had 18 terrorists.

