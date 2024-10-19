Opinion

Monuments Over Mobility

INSTEAD of considering installation of traffic signals, the relevant authorities in Karachi have built two monuments in Gurumandir area; one at the roundabout from where the Business Recorder Road starts, and the other one near the roundabout close to the St Lawrence College. Everybody knows how bad is the traffic congestion at both places, but surprisingly the authorities have built monuments instead of installing traffic signals to ease traffic congestion.
Prior to the diversion of traffic towards the old slaughterhouse, there used to be a proper roundabout at Gurumandir, and traffic had to run alongside the roundabout. However, about 15 years ago, fresh diversions were introduced that led to traffic congestion which has not been sorted out yet.
Besides, the road connecting Lasbela to Gurumandir has been in an extremely dilapidated state for long. As such, the road from Gurumandir to Numaish is no better either. Most roads and streets in North Nazimabad and elsewhere are almost non-existent, but no effective steps have so far been taken. And, amid all this, the city authorities somehow thought of wasting money building monuments. The mayor would do well to visit areas other than the posh localities.
KHAWAJA TAJAMMUL HUSSAIN
KARACHI

