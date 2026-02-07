FG Polo clinches historic 49th EcoStar Aibak Polo Cup title

LAHORE: FG Polo emerged as the champions of the 49th EcoStar Aibak Cup, defeating Diamond Paints by 7½-4 in a high-octane final at the historic Lahore Polo Club.

The grand finale, coinciding with the festive spirit of Basant, drew a massive crowd of polo enthusiasts and ‘lively Lahorites’, who filled the stands to witness one of the most prestigious trophies in the Pakistani polo circuit change hands.

The final was a showcase of elite athleticism, ending in a 7½–4 victory for FG Polo. The winners displayed exceptional synergy, led by a standout performance from Raja Mikayial Sami, who hammered home four crucial goals. Marcos Rivarola complemented the effort with a brilliant hat-trick, contributing three goals to the tally. Adding to their score was a half-goal advantage carried over from their handicap.

Despite a spirited fightback from Diamond Paints, they remained unable to bridge the gap. Lao Abelenda was the primary aggressor for the runners-up, scoring three goals, while Mohammad Ali Malik added a single goal to their total.

The prize distribution ceremony was a star-studded affair, acknowledging the tournament’s top performers with premium rewards. Marcos Rivarola emerged as Most Valuable Player (MVP) and received a 65-inch QLED TV for his instrumental role in the victory. The top scorer award was claimed by Raja Mikayial Sami, who was honored with a 55-inch QLED TV for his prolific goal-scoring throughout the event. While best playing pony award went to ‘Mustaza’, owned by Mian Abbas Mukhtar, who was presented with a 55-inch QLED TV in recognition of the mare’s exceptional agility and stamina.

The event was graced by Ms. Natalie A. Baker, Deputy Chief of Mission (DCM) at the US Embassy, who attended as the chief guest. Speaking at the ceremony, Ms. Baker expressed her delight, saying, “It is wonderful to be here at the Lahore Polo Club. Watching such high-quality polo amidst the vibrant Basant festivities and the beautiful Lahore weather has been a truly exhilarating experience.”

Joining her were several dignitaries, including DWP Group Director Taha Muhammad Naseem, Lahore Polo Club Executive Committee members Mohammad Nasir and Raja Amir, Secretary Maj Amjad Ghafoor, and DWP EcoStar Marketing Head Shoaib Younas. A huge number of polo players, their families and polo enthusiasts were also present on the occasion.

Earlier in the day, the subsidiary final provided its own share of drama as BN Polo edged out SQ Seagold with a score of 8–6. The victory set the stage perfectly for the main final, ensuring a full day of top-tier sporting action for the families and fans in attendance.