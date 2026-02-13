Camel or Camell? Acronym confusion sparks laughter in Senate committee

ISLAMABAD: An unexpected and humorous moment unfolded during a meeting of the Senate Standing Committee on National Food Security when the committee chair misread an acronym on the agenda as a reference to camels.

The confusion occurred while members were discussing the Community Action Plan for Management of Sustainable Ecosystem Lives and Livelihood (Camell). Committee chair Senator Syed Masroor Ahsan interpreted “Camell” as “camel,” steering the conversation toward camel conservation efforts in Tharparkar.

Believing the discussion concerned livestock, Senator Ahsan criticised officials for what he perceived as incomplete briefings. He questioned what concrete steps were being taken for the protection and improvement of camels in the region, expressing frustration over the lack of detailed information.

Senator Danesh Kumar added to the exchange with a pointed remark, saying the director general could not even spell “camel” correctly.

Minister of State for National Food Security and Research Malik Rasheed informed the committee that work on camel breeding was underway and assured members that comprehensive details would be presented at the next session.

During the discussion, Awami National Party leader Aimal Wali Khan raised a constitutional point, urging the committee to consider whether, after the 18th Amendment, the federal government held jurisdiction over the matter.

The misunderstanding was eventually cleared up by a representative of the Pakistan Agricultural Research Council, who clarified that “Camell” was not about camels but an acronym for a community-focused environmental programme.

In response, the chair remarked that there was only one “camel,” prompting further amusement once the mix-up became apparent. The clarification drew laughter from committee members, briefly lightening the atmosphere of the otherwise formal proceedings.