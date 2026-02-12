Pakistan, US agree to boost mining, energy ties and counterterrorism cooperation

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi meets US Assistant Secretary John Mark Pomeroy

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and the United States on Thursday agreed to strengthen partnership in the mining, minerals and energy sectors, while also exploring avenues to enhance counterterrorism cooperation, particularly in the field of internal security.

The agreement came during a high-level meeting between Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi and US Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asian Affairs John Mark Pomeroy, according to a statement issued by the Interior Ministry. T

he discussions focused on bilateral relations, regional developments, and strategies to deepen collaboration in counterterrorism and security matters.

Minister of State for Interior Talal Chaudhry, US Charge d’Affaires Natalie Baker, Interior Ministry Secretary Khurram Agha, and other senior officials attended the meeting.

Speaking on the occasion, Minister Naqvi emphasised that global cooperation was essential in the fight against terrorism and highlighted Pakistan’s strong commitment to partnerships that promote security and investment. “Relations with the United States are key to advancing both counterterrorism efforts and economic collaboration,” he said.

The US official underscored the importance Washington attaches to its ties with Pakistan, condemning recent terrorist attacks in Islamabad and Quetta and expressing condolences to the victims and their families.

Minister Naqvi welcomed US investment in Pakistan’s mining, minerals, and energy sectors, assuring that American investors would be provided with the safest possible environment to operate. He added that strategic partnerships in these sectors were critical for Pakistan’s economic growth and energy security.

Earlier this month, Pakistan participated in the inaugural Critical Minerals Ministerial hosted by the US Department of State, signaling Islamabad’s intent to expand foreign investment and forge long-term cooperation in minerals and energy.

The meeting reflected both countries’ shared interest in strengthening economic ties while advancing collaborative measures against terrorism, marking a significant step in Pakistan–US engagement on security and development fronts.