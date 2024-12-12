CM Gandapur, Senator Durrani discuss ongoing reconciliatory process

PESHAWAR: Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Gandapur called on former Federal Minister and Senator Mohammad Ali Durrani and discussed with him the ongoing political reconciliatory process.

Advisor to the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for Information, Barrister Mohammad Ali Saif, was also present in the meeting. The discussion focused on the current political situation in the country.

Both the leaders exchanged views advancing the political reconciliation process. They also agreed on joint efforts for promoting the reconciliation process in the country’s political arena.

The two leaders were of the view that the country stood at the crossroads of history and political reconciliation was the only way forward. They agreed that all parties needed to take a holistic view of the situation and hold a meaningful dialogue to take the country forward.

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister also had a telephonic conversation with Jamaat-e-Islami senior leader Liaqat Baloch and Safdar Abbasi from the Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA).

They discussed the reconciliation process in the current political situation and agreed to expedite efforts in this regard.