Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi indicted in Toshakhana-II case

ISLAMABAD: A special court on Thursday indicted Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan and his wife, Bushra Bibi, in the Toshakhana-II case.

The couple appeared before Judge Shah Rukh Arjumand in Adiala Jail, where the charges were read out, and the hearing was adjourned until December 18.

The Toshakhana-II case involves allegations of misappropriation of gifts, a matter that has drawn significant public attention due to its implications for the former prime minister and his wife. The couple’s appearances in court come after multiple absences by Bushra Bibi, which had led to the issuance of arrest warrants.

It may be recalled that on December 9, her arrest warrants were canceled, and the proceedings were allowed to move forward.

During the session, defence lawyer Salman Safdar had argued that legal procedure required a seven-day window to review the prosecution’s report before an indictment could occur.

The prosecution, however, pushed for an immediate indictment, citing that the accused already had access to all relevant documents and pointing to Bushra Bibi’s repeated absences from hearings.

Bushra Bibi had assured the court that she would attend all future hearings, explaining that her earlier absences were due to illness and other legal obligations, and that she would not miss further proceedings.

The court had initially set December 12 as the date for the indictment, which was brought forward after arguments from both parties.

In a separate development, PTI leaders Shah Mehmood Qureshi and Yasmin Rashid were also indicted on Thursday for their alleged involvement in the unrest during the May 9 protests in Lahore.

The Lahore Anti-Terrorism Court charged them with orchestrating acts of violence, including arson and destruction at the Shadman Police Station.

The legal proceedings against high-profile PTI leaders, including Imran Khan and members of his inner circle, continue to escalate, adding complexity to the party’s legal battles. These cases are likely to influence Pakistan’s political landscape as the country moves closer to upcoming elections.