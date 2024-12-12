Talking about talks

It is a sign of how far things have gone that a former National Assembly Speaker calling on the present incumbent to offer condolences on the latter’s sister’s death should cause a stir in political circles. Instead of being a matter of routine, it was being examined to see if it was any sort of icebreaker. That might reflect not just the anxiety of all those making up the political milieu, but also their consensus, that the present political impasse can only be broken if there are result-oriented talks. However, in the initial encounter, between former Speaker Asad Qaiser and incumbent Ayaz Sadiiq, the declaration by the former that PTI founder Chairman Imran Khan must give permission, indicates where the problem lies. This condition is based on previous exercises, and reflects both the hounding of opponents when the PTI was in office, and its constant sniping when out. Mr Khan’s last position, just before the November 24 protest in Islamabad, was that talks were only to be held with powerful quarters, not with a government that was merely a puppet. Indeed, it is Mr Khan’s adamancy against talking to those whom he and his followers call looters and plunderers that converted what should hve been a routine meeting into a political tremor, if not a small earthquake.

There is much to talk about. Perhaps moer crucial than the cases against Mr Khan nd his release, is the matter of the victims of the November 24 protests. The PTI on the same day as the meeting said 12 of its workers had been killed, through a point of order by Leader of the Opposition Umar Ayub. There had been earlier a claim of 178. The government insists there were none, insisting on a body, a funeral or a mourning family, to show that anyone had been killed. The PTI insists that evidence was whisked way, but has apparently reduced the number. Apart from the release of Mr Khan and other PTI detenus, there is also the issue of the alleged rigging of the February election,

The PML(N) government is composed of figures used to dialogue, who have practised this particular one of the political arts at many junctures. Its readiness will be to talk to the PTI. The latter might have to watch out, because they are pulled away from this path both by their base, and by those forces which do not want politicians to talk to each other. However, the PTI should realize that even wars end with talks.