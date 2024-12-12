Kate Middleton Loses To Donald Trump Following His Meeting With Prince William

US president-elect Donald Trump has been named TIME’s Person of the Year for 2024, beating out prominent figures including Kate Middleton. The annual honor recognizes the individual who has had the most significant global impact—whether positive or negative—over the past year.

Kate Middleton, the Princess of Wales, was among the notable contenders for the title following a year marked by resilience and her return to public life after a battle with cancer. Her high-profile public appearances, including hosting her fourth Together at Christmas carol service, sparked widespread discussions about privacy and health challenges faced by public figures.

Trump’s selection comes after a year of political resurgence, highlighted by his improbable victory in the 2024 US presidential election. His influence on global politics and his polarizing presence dominated headlines throughout the year, cementing his place as TIME’s choice.

Kate, despite stepping back from royal duties for much of 2024 due to her cancer treatment, resumed public engagements in June at Trooping the Colour and later continued her work with various charitable initiatives. Her return was met with widespread admiration, though it wasn’t enough to secure her the prestigious title.

The award underscores the far-reaching influence of both figures, with Trump’s political comeback and Kate’s journey of recovery symbolizing contrasting yet impactful narratives in 2024.