Digital divide and women

The digital divide is the gap between those who have easy access to digital technology, such as the internet and computers, and those who do not. When it comes to women, this divide can manifest in various ways, particularly in developing countries or marginalized communities, where women often face additional barriers to accessing and utilizing technology.

ACCESS TO TECHNOLOGY:

INFRASTRUCTURE: In many parts of the world, particularly in rural and low-income areas, internet infrastructure is limited. Women, especially in these regions, may have less access to devices like smartphones or computers.

AFFORDABILITY: High costs of devices and internet data disproportionately affect women, who are often more economically disadvantaged than men.

CULTURAL AND SOCIAL BARRIERS: In some societies, gender norms and restrictions limit women’s ability to use technology. There may be social resistance to women accessing digital resources, especially in patriarchal settings.

DIGITAL LITERACY:

EDUCATION GAP: In many regions, women have less access to education, which limits their ability to develop the skills needed to navigate the digital world. This affects their ability to use the internet for personal growth, professional development, or access to essential services.

TRAINING OPPORTUNITIES: Digital literacy programs may not be widely available or accessible to women. When such programs do exist, cultural norms may still prevent women from participating.

ONLINE SAFETY AND HARASSMENT:

CYBER HARASSMENT: Women are often targeting of online abuse, harassment, and gender-based violence, which can deter them from fully participating in digital spaces. In extreme cases, this has led to women withdrawing from social media or avoiding online activities altogether.

PRIVACY CONCERNS: Women may face higher risks regarding digital privacy and security, especially in regions where laws protecting online safety are weak or where women’s personal freedoms are restricted.

ECONOMIC OPPORTUNITIES:

JOB MARKET DISPARITIES: The digital divide can limit women’s access to remote work opportunities, entrepreneurship, and the gig economy, where digital tools are increasingly necessary. Lack of access to technology widens the gender gap in economic opportunities.

FINANCIAL INDEPENDENCE: Digital banking, mobile payment services, and other financial technologies offer opportunities for women to gain financial independence, but only if they have access to and understanding of these tools.

SOCIAL CONNECTIONS: For women who are isolated due to cultural, social, or geographical reasons, the internet can be a powerful tool for building social networks, but only if they have access.

Women’s poor performance in bridging the digital divide is not a reflection of their capabilities but rather a result of systemic barriers and inequalities that disproportionately affect women, especially in developing regions.

It may be said that while progress has been made in closing the digital divide for women, significant barriers remain, particularly in developing countries. Targeted efforts are needed to address affordability, access, and digital literacy while ensuring women’s safety and inclusivity in digital spaces.

The Global System for Mobile Communications (GSMA) has highlighted that affordability remains a key barrier, especially in regions like Sub-Saharan Africa and South Asia, where women earn less than men and are more likely to live in poverty.

According to the World Economic Forum, globally, women are less likely than men to be educated in STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) fields, which translates to fewer women working in tech and digital fields.

Digital literacy programs are often not widely available or accessible to women, especially in remote or rural areas.

In some regions, legal frameworks for online safety, data privacy, and digital rights are weak, particularly when it comes to protecting women from cyber violence or privacy violations. This lack of protection can discourage women from using digital platforms to their full potential.

The present status of the digital divide concerning women remains a significant challenge, particularly in low- and middle-income countries, though some progress has been made globally. This divide impacts women’s access to technology, the internet, and digital literacy, limiting their opportunities for education, employment, and social participation.

According to the International Telecommunication Union (ITU), about 63% of women globally use the internet compared to 69% of men. The gap is widest in low-income countries, especially in regions like Sub-Saharan Africa and South Asia, where infrastructure and affordability are major barriers.

Women living in rural areas are disproportionately affected by the digital divide. They often face compounded challenges of poverty, lower literacy rates, and inadequate digital infrastructure.

Women in South Asia are 16% less likely than men to own a mobile phone. This restricts their access to mobile-based services like digital banking, healthcare, and online learning.

ECONOMIC AND EMPLOYMENT IMPACT:

The digital divide exacerbates existing economic inequalities. Women who lack access to the internet and digital tools are at a disadvantage in finding jobs, developing businesses, and accessing financial services. This limits their economic independence and ability to contribute to digital economies.

PROGRESS IN DEVELOPED COUNTRIES:

In high-income countries, the digital divide between men and women has narrowed, with nearly equal access to the internet and technology. However, women in these regions still face challenges related to online harassment and underrepresentation in tech leadership roles.

In developed countries, more women are entering the technology sector as entrepreneurs and innovators, though they are still underrepresented in venture capital funding and leadership roles in tech companies.