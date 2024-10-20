Fazl hopeful of consensus on constitutional amends after PTI input tomorrow

JUI-F chief addresses a joint presser with Bilawal Bhutto, saying have no major grievances with the government on this issue now

ISLAMABAD: Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman on Saturday stated that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has requested time until tomorrow (Sunday) to finalise its stance on the constitutional amendment. He added that after receiving their response, the bill will be presented in parliament for consensus approval.

Speaking at a joint press conference with Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari in Islamabad on Saturday, Fazlur Rehman said, “After extensive consultations, Bilawal and I are here to update you. The consensus reached on the constitutional amendment bill by PPP and JUI-F was first shared during a press conference in Karachi. We then discussed it with the leadership of PML-N in Lahore, leading to further consultations.”

He explained that the initial draft of the amendment was rejected due to concerns raised by opposition parties. “The government agreed to withdraw all the contentious sections we objected to, paving the way for consensus. At this stage, there are no major disputes between us, and most of the contentious issues have been resolved,” Fazl noted.

Fazlur Rehman emphasised that PTI had been kept in the loop throughout the process, saying, “For over a month, we have taken PTI into confidence and continued consultations with them. They were also informed of the negotiations with the government.”

Regarding PTI’s recent actions, he stated, “The draft of the constitutional amendment bill was finalised from our side, but PTI’s leadership in Islamabad requested a meeting with Imran Khan to secure his approval on the consensus. After the meeting, PTI held a press conference, expressing dissatisfaction with the government’s behaviour. However, I received a message from Imran Khan, indicating a positive approach.”

Fazl added that PTI needed time to consult its senior parliamentarians and leadership. “They have asked for time until tomorrow, and we expect their response soon.”

Addressing the overall progress, the JUI-F leader remarked, “We have no major grievances with the government on this issue now. Once the schedule for parliament sessions is set, we will table the bill with consensus and inform the nation about the progress.”

Speaking on the occasion, Bilawal Bhutto expressed optimism, stating that the work done by the PPP and JUI-F was before the nation. “All political parties have endorsed the agreement on constitutional reforms. Maulana Fazlur Rehman has given all parties time until tomorrow, and I am confident that opposition parties will respond positively, as their concerns have been addressed through the amendment,” he added.

Bilawal added, “I am hopeful that Maulana will convince them. Once the parliament convenes, I wish for the JUI-F to present the bill. Both the coalition government and opposition should support it, just as we passed the 18th Amendment with overwhelming consensus. Similarly, I hope the 26th constitutional amendment will be approved in the same manner.”