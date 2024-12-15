Royal Family Likely To Snub Prince Andrew on Christmas After Fresh Scandal?

Royal family is expected to snub Prince Andrew on Christmas after the Prince of York landed in new controversy related to national security

Princess Eugenie and Beatrice doting father was expected to join the family’s traditional walk to church on Christmas morning, a tradition he has participated in for the past two years since Queen Elizabeth’s death.

However, Andrew’s participation in the Royal Family’s Christmas festivities is uncertain due to the escalating scandal.

This has been claimed by royal expert Jennie Bond while speaking to the Mirror.

She said, “It’s hard to imagine the duke will have the gall to parade himself before the loyal crowds at Christmas.”

Jennie further said: “For the sake of the monarchy, he should spend it away from Sandringham, out of the public eye.”

“The monarch’s brother has become a recurring embarrassment to the Royal Family and now he’s involved in a possible threat to national security,” the royal expert added.

Jennie’s remarks come as a businessman who had forged close links with Prince Andrew and was authorised to act on his behalf to seek investors in China has been banned from Britain on national security grounds.