Jamie Foxx injured in Beverly Hills restaurant altercation during birthday dinner

Oscar-winning actor and comedian Jamie Foxx sustained injuries on Friday, December 13, during a birthday dinner at Mr Chow in Beverly Hills. The incident occurred when an individual at a nearby table threw a glass, hitting the 57-year-old in the face.

Foxx was dining with his family, including daughters Annalise and Corinne, as well as his former partner Kristin Grannis. Witnesses told TMZ that the altercation began when Foxx politely asked diners at the adjacent table to tone down their behavior, as they were reportedly being “rude and vulgar.” This request allegedly prompted one person to throw the glass at him.

A spokesperson for the actor confirmed the incident: “Jamie Foxx was at his birthday dinner when someone from another table threw a glass that hit him in the mouth. He had to get stitches and is recovering. The police were called, and the matter is now in law enforcement’s hands.”

Foxx recovering after medical treatment

The incident marred what was supposed to be a celebratory evening for Foxx, who has been reflecting on his health journey since a medical emergency in 2023. During his recently released Netflix stand-up comedy special, Foxx opened up about the life-threatening health scare he experienced last year, which included a brain bleed and a subsequent stroke.

“I was having a bad headache and I asked my boy for an aspirin. Before I could get the aspirin, I went out. I don’t remember 20 days,” Foxx told the audience, adding that his sister, Deidra Dixon, played a pivotal role in his recovery by insisting he be taken to Piedmont Hospital in Atlanta, where doctors diagnosed and treated him.

Foxx also credited his family for helping him through his coma, recounting how his daughter played one of their favorite songs on the guitar, which he said helped bring him out of his unconscious state.

Foxx reflects on gratitude and resilience

Despite the recent altercation, Foxx has expressed immense gratitude for his recovery and his return to performing. After filming his stand-up special, the actor shared emotional photos on Instagram, writing: “My heart and soul are filled with nothing but pure joy… I haven’t been on stage in 18 years, but I needed the stage and I needed an audience that was made up of nothing but pure love.”

Police investigation underway

The Beverly Hills Police Department is currently investigating the incident. No arrests or further updates have been reported at this time.

The altercation adds to an eventful period for Foxx, whose Netflix special has received widespread acclaim. Fans have expressed support for the actor on social media, wishing him a speedy recovery.